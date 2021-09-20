McKenzie orders new chairs after seeing what firefighters made

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie has instructed the St Ann Municipal Corporation to purchase new chairs for the Ocho Rios Fire Station, after seeing benches that firefighters made themselves in the absence of sufficient seats at the station.

The benches appear well-constructed and offer safe, even if not the most comfortable seating, and drew commendation from several persons who saw them.

McKenzie was visiting the fire station on Friday to offer condolences to the firefighters, following the loss of two of their colleagues in a motor vehicle crash earlier in the week.

The chairs are expected to be included in a facelift exercise that the minister has promised for the station, as an additional mark of respect and show of gratitude to the men and women at the fire station.

– Carl Gilchrist