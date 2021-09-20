PNP's performance rating dips

The People's National Party (PNP) has seen a six percentage point decline in its performance rating in just over a year.

In the latest RJRGLEANER-commissioned Don Anderson Poll conducted from August 19 to September 3, the PNP's performance rating dipped to 10 per cent from 16 per cent in July 2020.

The most recent poll was conducted among 1,003 respondents and has a margin of error of plus or minus three per cent.

Meanwhile, the party's negative performance rating worsened from 43 per cent to 52 per cent.

At the same time, there has been a further negative performance rating of the Opposition Leader.

When the previous poll was done in July 2020, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips had a negative performance rating of 46 per cent.

A year later, Mark Golding has a negative performance rating of 47 per cent.

Golding succeeded Phillips as Opposition Leader in November last year.

Phillips' positive performance rating was 16 per cent while Golding's is down to 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, more than half or 54 per cent of respondents did not name a member of the PNP for the best performing opposition spokesperson.

Damion Crawford was named the best performing opposition spokesperson, followed by Lisa Hanna and Mark Golding.

Crawford's five per cent rating last year doubled, giving him a 10 per cent performance rating.

Hanna's rating decreased by more than half, from 20 per cent to eight per cent.

The performance rating for the Opposition Leader declined from 14 per cent to eight per cent.

In July 2020, Senator Peter Bunting had been rated best performer but gained a mere two per cent in the most recent poll.

Among the worst-performing spokespersons were Dr Fenton Ferguson, Phillip Paulwell and Fitz Jackson, scoring zero per cent.

Dr Morais Guy and senator Donna Scott-Mottley both received one per cent.

The RJRGLEANER Don Anderson poll also found that only 41 per cent of participants are of the view that the PNP's internal strife can be addressed in short order.

Last year, 78 per cent of respondents in a similar poll reported that the PNP was not united.

