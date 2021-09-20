Portland men accused of shooting at cops denied bail

Three men accused of engaging the police in Portland in a shootout have been denied bail and are to return to court on Friday.

Andrew Bennett, Derron Johnson and Calvin Downer were remanded when they appeared before the Portland Parish Court last Friday.

The case was heard by parish judge Tracy-Ann Johnson.

The men are jointly charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

They are also charged with shop breaking.

Their attorneys are expected to make another bail application when the case is again heard on Friday.

The men were charged after being arrested following an alleged shootout with the police on September 4 on Wain Road in the parish.

A fourth man, 24-year-old Warren Golding, was shot during the exchange.

Golding was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The other men were captured after fleeing the scene.

Police sources have indicated that the men are believed to be behind a spate of robberies and break-ins in Port Antonio.

