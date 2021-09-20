Tufton elected president of PAHO’s 59th Directing Council

Jamaica's Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has been elected president of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO's) 59th Directing Council.

The Directing Council is one of PAHO's governing bodies, bringing together the highest health authorities in the Americas to debate and analyse policies and set priorities for technical cooperation and collaboration among countries.

In accepting the presidency, Tufton said the region has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which has also sharpened inequalities.

"Now more than ever, the region must act as a united force to build capacity and resilience in our public health systems," said Tufton.

He said countries must commit to building more robust health care systems capable of addressing current and future threats.

"The strengths of partnerships on the road to recovery are fostered by greater collaboration and less fragmentation in our efforts," he said. "We are as strong as our weakest link."

