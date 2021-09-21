374 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Six more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,800.

The deceased are:

* A 61-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 72-year-old female from Elizabeth

* A 61-year-old male from Elizabeth

* A 74-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 51-year-old woman from Elizabeth

* A 50-year-old male from St Mary, whose death was previously under investigation

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred on September 8 and 17.

Meanwhile, there were 374 new cases with ages ranging from six months to 95 years, pushing the total to 80,780 with 27,316 being active.

Of the new cases, 229 are women and 145 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 70

* St Catherine - 48

* Clarendon - 39

* Manchester - 37

* Trelawny - 30

* Portland - 30

* St Mary - 29

* St Ann - 27

* St James - 26

* Westmoreland - 15

* St Thomas - 11

* Hanover - 10

* St Elizabeth - 2

A total of 1,399 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 39.9%.

In the meantime, there were 190 more recoveries, increasing the total to 51,121.

Some 708 persons are in hospital with 146 being moderately ill, 104 severely ill and 42 critically ill.

Nine persons are in government quarantine, while 39,993 are at home.

