Break-in at financial business in Portland

Thieves last night broke into Urmonie Mart Financial Service in Port Antonio, Portland.

The thieves broke a window to gain access to the premises.

The office was ransacked.

A vault was also damaged.

The police theorise that the criminals were searching for money.

The company's security camera system, along with wiring, was removed from the business.

Owner Paul 'Bigga' Young bemoaned that criminals have been creating havoc for businesses and residents in the parish in recent times.

Portland has seen a surge in crime, particularly robberies and break-ins.

- Gareth Davis Snr

