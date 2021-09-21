Cari-Med implements COVID vaccination mandate for workers

Cari-Med Group Limited has moved to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative PCR test every 14 days, effective Monday, October 4.

The mandate was communicated to workers in a memo dated Monday, September 20.

“Any employee who is unable to produce a current PCR test result, and who cannot attend work for this reason, will be required to take the days on which they are absent as vacation. If the employee has used up all their vacation days, the absent days will be taken as unpaid leave. Persons will not be allowed to work remotely as a means of avoiding taking the vaccine,” the document read.

Employees will have to cover the cost of the PCR tests.

Exemptions to the COVID policy will only be granted for medical reasons and, in this case, the employee will be required to submit a doctor's report verifying why they are unable to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cari-Med noted that it recently hosted a vaccination blitz for staff and their families.

It said that the group will organise a second vaccination blitz to facilitate persons who are awaiting second doses, as well as those who need to take first doses.

- Ainsworth Morris

