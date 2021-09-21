Immigration Corner | Resuming British nationality after renunciation

Dear Mr Bassie,

I renounced my British nationality and I would like to reinstate it. Please let me know if this is possible, and how I would be able to achieve this.

– IM

Dear IM,

In some cases, it is possible for persons to resume their British nationality after renouncing it. Persons should first read the guidance available online to see if they can apply.

Persons should take note that it is taking longer than usual to process applications because of COVID-19. However, this will not affect the decision. Persons will also get extra time to provide their fingerprints, photos and additional information, and to make a reservation for a citizenship ceremony.

Persons should fill in the form online, and will usually be able to keep their documents while the application is being processed.

Persons who live in the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or a British overseas territory, will have to apply in person or by post instead. Those persons should check how they should proceed with their governor’s office.

Persons who live elsewhere can apply by post. This will take much longer than applying online because of coronavirus. Persons should avoid applying by post, especially if they need their documents back by a specific date.

Please be aware that persons can get help with completing the online form if they do not feel confident using a computer or mobile device and/or if they do not have Internet access. However, this service is only available to those who are applying from within the United Kingdom. Also, persons should note that they will not be able to get immigration advice through this service.

Persons should expect to pay the current fee for registration, and also note that the fee will not be refunded if their application is refused. They will also need to pay £19.20 to have their biometric information (fingerprints and a photo) taken. Persons who are applying from the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or a British overseas territory will be told the fee for providing their biometric information when they apply.

SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

When making their application, persons will need to provide:

• A copy of their declaration of renunciation (either form RN1 or R6);

• Their passport, or certificate of naturalisation or registration for their current citizenship or nationality;

• An official letter or statement from the country they are currently a citizen or national of, stating that if they had not given up their British citizenship they would have lost or failed to get their current citizenship or nationality.

If persons gave up United Kingdom and Colonies citizenship, they will also need to provide:

• The birth, naturalisation or registration certificate of the person they have the connection to in the United Kingdom, and evidence of their relationship to that person, for example, a birth, marriage or civil partnership certificate;

• Evidence that persons gave up citizenship because they believed they would be deprived of their citizenship of a Commonwealth country unless they did so – this should be a separate letter explaining this, plus any supporting documents.

Persons may have to provide different documents if they originally gave up citizenship for a reason other than they would have lost or failed to get citizenship of another country. Persons can obtain assistance through reading the guidance online for details.

PROVIDING BIOMETRIC INFORMATION AND SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

When making an application, persons will be asked to make an appointment at a UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) service point to provide their biometric information (their fingerprints and a photo).

They will also need to submit their supporting documents. They can upload them into the online service or have them scanned at their UKVCAS appointment.

Please note that applicants must not travel outside of the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man until they get a decision, and that their application will be withdrawn if they do.

Persons who are applying from the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man or a British overseas territory will be told how to provide their biometric information and supporting documents when they apply.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, global vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com