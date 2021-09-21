Licensed firearm holder shot during St Andrew robbery dies

A licensed firearm holder who was shot as he intervened in a robbery at a St Andrew business establishment on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old businessman Mark Phillips, otherwise called 'Ewon', who was from a Riverton Meadows, St Andrew address.

The police report that about 9:20 a.m., Phillips went to the business establishment to pay bills.

While there, four gunmen robbed the business of an undermined sum of money.

Phillips reportedly challenged the gunmen and was shot several times.

The men fled the scene.

The police were alerted and Phillips was taken to hospital where he died.

The police say his firearm was recovered from the scene.

