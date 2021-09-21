Longville Park, Clarendon family pleads for brother’s safe return

The family of 67-year-old Samuel 'Tony' Markus, who has been missing since Sunday, September 19, is pleading for the assistance of the public to locate him.

His sister Marlene Reid says the family is desperate for answers.

In an interview with The Gleaner, Reid, who is a resident of Phase 2 in Longville Park, Clarendon, said her brother came to live with her three weeks ago from Kingston.

According to her, he mainly stays indoors as he is still unfamiliar with the area.

She said she last saw her brother about 2 p.m. on Sunday and that he left the house while wearing a white t-shirt, brown shorts and multi-coloured slippers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“He wasn't dressed to go out so I don't know where he went or if he lost his way,” she said.

With each passing day, Reid said his absence is taking a toll on her family.

“I would very much like to find my brother, just to see him again, no matter what condition he is in and just to bring him home. Let us finish taking care of him. He is very loved and he has family members who care for him and who need him to come home,” she pleaded.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.