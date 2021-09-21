Search on for missing St Ann teacher

A police-led search is ongoing for missing St Ann teacher 34-year-old Ruchelle Williams.

Williams, who teaches at Marcus Garvey Technical High School in the parish, has been missing since last week Wednesday.

The police's effort is now being supported by teachers, representatives from the Jamaica Teachers' Association, community members, relatives and concerned persons, numbering over 100.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Allen says investigators hope to make a breakthrough in the case.

Meanwhile, the police are reporting that Marcus Garvey Technical High School student 14-year-old Amanda Prince has made contact with her grandmother after being reported missing since last week Thursday.

Allen said Prince contacted her grandmother yesterday evening and is physically well.

Principal of Marcus Garvey, Anniona Jones, says she's pleased with the development regarding the student and is hoping for a similar outcome for Williams.

- Carl Gilchrist

