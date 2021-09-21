St Catherine stepfather charged for injuring three-year-old boy

The police in St Catherine have charged the stepfather of a three-year-old boy with unlawful wounding and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Truck driver Anthony Bailey, 29, who is from Berry Hill district in Riversdale in the parish, was charged on Monday and is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, September 24.

The police report that about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, Bailey allegedly threw the three-year-old boy to the ground, causing several injuries to his face.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Bailey was arrested and charged after he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

