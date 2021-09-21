VPA observes International Peace Day today

INTERNATIONAL PEACE Day is being celebrated today under the theme ‘Sustaining Communities for a Peaceful Country’.

The Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA), in collaboration with its partners, will observe the series of virtual activities in celebration of the day.

The VPA, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI), the Early Childhood Commission, among other entities, will aim to encourage children to write Peace Day letters.

This will reinforce the message of peace being the cornerstone of the nation’s development as it realises the goal of unity for all. These letters will be published in the local newspapers and shared on social media platforms of the VPA and its partners.

Meanwhile, the Peace Management Initiative, (PMI) Western Chapter will host a webinar to mark the day. The webinar will focus on the progress updates on how PMI has impacted communities.

The webinar will commence on 10 a.m. and will include speakers such as Dr Melva Spence, board member of the PMI, Western; Damian Hutchinson, executive director of PMI; and a representative from the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The Manchester Peace Coalition, in partnership with MOEYI, will convene a virtual civic ceremony and panel discussion to mark the day. The event will commence at 5 p.m. with Dr Herbert Gayle, social anthropologist, as its guest speaker.

The Rotary Club of Manor Park will host the second staging of its virtual Forum for Peace at 6 p.m. under the theme ‘Peace, Non-Violence, Equity and Sustainable Development - Jamaica’s Prospects?’ This annual celebration of the International Day of Peace will feature a panel discussion examining Jamaica’s prospects of recovering better from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, building resilience, and transforming Jamaica into a society that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, healthier and sustainable.

The VPA is urging members of the public to get involved and coordinate their own activities. These activities could be anything from peace walks to peace outreach initiatives in communities.