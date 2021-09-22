179 more COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Three more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,803.

The deceased are a 63-year-old man from St Catherine, an 89-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew and a 65-year-old man from St Catherine.

And seven more deaths are under investigation, moving that figure to 281.

Meanwhile, there were 179 new cases with ages ranging from 41 days to 91 years, pushing the total to 80,959 with 27,249 being active.

Of the new infections, 108 are women, 70 are men and one case is under investigation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 63

* St Catherine - 34

* St James - 30

* Westmoreland - 17

* St Thomas - 11

* St Mary - 6

* Trelawny - 4

* St Ann - 4

* Manchester - 3

* Portland - 3

* Clarendon - 2

* Hanover - 2

* St Elizabeth - 0

A total of 756 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 27.6%.

In the meantime, there were 236 more recoveries, increasing the total to 51,357.

Some 700 persons are in hospital with 124 being moderately ill, 97 severely ill and 43 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 38,303 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.