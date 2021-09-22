Clansman Gang Trial | Witness tells court that 'powerful people' funded gang’s activities

A former member of the One Don Gang today testified that "powerful people" had helped to fund the gang's activities.

The self-confessed member is the first witness to be called in the trial of the 33 alleged members now before the Home Circuit Court.

The witness, who described himself as the gang's banker, testified via videolink that besides collecting extortion money, he had also collected $200,000 monthly from other sources for the gang.

But when asked by the prosecutor as to who had given him that money, he said he would rather not say.

When pressed further as to his reason for not divulging who had given him the money, he explained that he had security concerns as those individuals are "powerful people".

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The witness, who also told the court that he was the personal driver of the reputed leader of the gang, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, said he collected between $80,000 and $100,000 in extortion money six days per week at the bus park in Spanish Town and $150,000 from a loans company.

According to him, he kept a record of all the money he collected and stored it at his home in a refrigerator.

That money, he said, would be used to, among other things, purchase guns, ammunition and pay lawyers.

Meanwhile, earlier today a lawyer representing one of 33 alleged members of the One Don Gang objected to testimony from the witness, citing possible prejudice against his client who he said recently learned the identity of the witness.

Attorney-at-law Kimani Brydson, who is representing Tomrick Taylor, argued that while he had previously received the witness' statement from the prosecution, the man's identity was only disclosed last week Friday on September 17.

Brydson argued that there was not sufficient time for him to take further instructions from his client.

However, his objection was shot down by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes who told him that he will have enough time to get instructions from his client.

“You know from the statement what he may say, the only thing missing was the face," Sykes pointed out.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.