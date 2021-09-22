E-10 87 down $2.01, E-10 90 down $2.31 and diesel up $0.87

Gas prices are to go down on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $2.01 to sell for $150.28 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $2.31 sell for $155.90.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $0.87 per litre to sell for $146.09.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $151.54 per litre following an increase of $0.91.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $1.97 to sell for $124.07.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $3.06 to sell for $75.06, while butane will move up by $2.22 to sell for $80.77 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

