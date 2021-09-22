Ex-gangster pleads guilty for roles in 11 Clarendon murders

Livern Barrett/Senior Staff Reporter

A former member of a Clarendon-based gang has pleaded guilty for his roles in 11 murders in the parish.

Travis Gilman, 38, was convicted on a 15-count indictment in the Home Circuit Court a short while ago.

The murders date back to 2017.

The indictment:

Three counts - murder

Five counts - conspiracy to murder

Three counts - accessory after the fact to murder

One count - accessory before the fact to murder

One count - accessory to wounding with intent

One count - illegal possession of a firearm

One count - illegal possession of ammunition

The confessed killer was sentenced by High Court Judge Leighton Pusey to 210 years in prison for the offences.

However, the sentences are to run at the same time and so he will be eligible for parole after 25 years in prison.

