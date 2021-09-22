Six shot, three fatally in Enfield, St Mary

Three people are now dead and three others are in hospital following an attack by gunmen in Enfield, St Mary.

One of the individuals in hospital is in critical condition.

A senior police source told The Gleaner that intelligence received so far indicates that the shooting was gang-related.

Enfield, a farming community, has been on the police's radar recently as a result of the frequent flare-ups of violence among rival gangs.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.