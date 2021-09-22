Six shot, three fatally in Enfield, St Mary
Published:Wednesday | September 22, 2021 | 2:49 PM
Three people are now dead and three others are in hospital following an attack by gunmen in Enfield, St Mary.
One of the individuals in hospital is in critical condition.
A senior police source told The Gleaner that intelligence received so far indicates that the shooting was gang-related.
Enfield, a farming community, has been on the police's radar recently as a result of the frequent flare-ups of violence among rival gangs.
