Wed | Sep 22, 2021

Six shot, three fatally in Enfield, St Mary

Published:Wednesday | September 22, 2021 | 2:49 PM
A senior police source told The Gleaner that intelligence received so far indicates that the shooting was gang-related - File photo.

Three people are now dead and three others are in hospital following an attack by gunmen in Enfield, St Mary. 

One of the individuals in hospital is in critical condition.

A senior police source told The Gleaner that intelligence received so far indicates that the shooting was gang-related.

Enfield, a farming community, has been on the police's radar recently as a result of the frequent flare-ups of violence among rival gangs.

