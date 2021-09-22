St Catherine man charged for fatal beating of four-year-old further remanded

The St Catherine man accused of beating his four-year-old stepson to death for eating too slow has been further remanded until October 21.

Twenty-four-year-old Shaun Bennett was arrested and later charged after the death of Nashawn Brown in July.

He is facing charges of unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, cruelty to child and child abuse.

When Bennett appeared in court on Monday, the judge instructed the police to verify his alternative address after his lawyer, Lynden Wellesley, made a part-heard bail application.

Hence, a new mention date was scheduled and Brown was remanded.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Allegations are that on Sunday, July 18, the child complained of feeling ill and was given a meal by his mother.

He was allegedly eating slowly when Bennett became angry and proceeded to beat him with a stick.

The child's mother reportedly intervened and was also assaulted.

Shortly after, the child became unresponsive and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bennett was subsequently arrested and charged.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.