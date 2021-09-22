UIC president granted bail after being arrested during anti-vax march

The president of the United Independents' Congress (UIC) Joseph Patterson has been granted bail.

Patterson was arrested today in relation to an anti-vax march for which no permission had been granted.

WATCH: Party president among several arrested at anti-vax protest

He was charged with breaches of the Public Order Act and the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The march took place in downtown Kingston and saw more than 100 persons in attendance.

The police say he was offered bail with surety.

Several other protesters were also arrested.

The police did not indicate whether they too have granted bail.

No court date has been announced.

