Update | St Mary police say reprisal behind Enfield fatal shooting

Head of the St Mary Police, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson, says today's attack in Enfield which left three dead and three others injured was a reprisal.

One of the deceased, Donald Westcart, is believed to be the main target of the attack.

Information is that Westcart, who is from Stony Hill in St Andrew, and the five others recently relocated to St Mary.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by men from outside the parish.

Morgan-Simpson says investigations are ongoing and more information will be released at a later date.

- Carl Gilchrist

