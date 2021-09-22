Westmoreland businessman charged with three counts of rape

Westmoreland businessman 55-year-old Milton Madison, otherwise called 'Denzel', has been charged with three counts of rape.

The police say the alleged incidents occurred at his business establishment between November and December 2020.

According to the police, on three occasions, a teenage girl went to use the restroom at Madison's business place where he held her down and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

Madison was arrested on Monday and three warrants were executed on him.

His court date is being finalised.

