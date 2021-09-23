435 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Six more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,809.

The deceased are:

* A 27-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 35- year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 47- year –old female from Manchester

* A 59-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 67-year-old female from Manchester

* A 76-year-old man from St Catherine

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 24 and September 20.

And one more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the figure to 178.

Ten more fatalities are under investigation, increasing the tally to 291.

Meanwhile, there were 435 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 95 years, pushing the total to 81,394 with 27,480 being active.

Of the new infections, 227 are women, 182 are men and 26 cases under investigation.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 120

* St Catherine - 95

* St Elizabeth - 58

* Clarendon - 36

* Manchester - 36

* St James - 26

* St Thomas - 19

* St Ann - 18

* Portland - 16

* Westmoreland - 5

* Trelawny - 3

* Hanover - 2

* St Mary - 1

A total of 1,966 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 31.2%.

In the meantime, there were 187 more recoveries, increasing the total to 51,544.

Some 670 persons are in hospital with 137 being moderately ill, 97 severely ill and 50 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 38,442 are at home.

