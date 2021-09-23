‘Beachy Stout' further remanded

Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald, who reportedly ordered the murders of his former spouse and wife, was further remanded when he appeared in court today.

The Home Circuit Court was informed that the accused no longer has an attorney as the lawyers who had been representing him were only retained for the bail application.

Attorneys-at-law Bert Samuels and Matthew Hyatt were retained.

Consequently, McDonald was instructed to settle his legal representation for the next court date on December 9.

McDonald, who is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, was remanded.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His co-accused Astor Barnes, who was previously offered bail but is yet to find a suitable alternative address, was also remanded.

In the first murder matter, a cold case, McDonald is charged in connection with the killing of Merlene McDonald, who was shot dead outside her home in Boundbrook, Portland in May 2009.

It is alleged that he had paid a police detective to kill wife after their marriage crumbled and she left the matrimonial home.

In the other case involving his second wife, Tonia McDonald, he is charged along with Barnes in connection with the July 20, 2020 murder.

Tonia's partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed beside her burnt car along the Sherwood Forest main road in Portland last July.

Another man, Denvalyn Minott, said to be the contract killer, was also arrested and charged and pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court last September and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.