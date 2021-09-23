Clansman Gang Trial | Crown witness details how deportee was killed

A former member of the Clansman-One Don Gang today testified that reputed leader of the gang Andre 'Blackman' Bryan ordered a hit on a deportee in Jones Avenue, St Catherine.

The victim, who was only identified as 'Rasta', was shot and killed on January 14, 2018.

The self-confessed member of the gang told the Home Circuit Court via video link that he had heard Bryan instructing two alleged members of the gang to carry out the murder.

Bryan, he said, also ordered one of the alleged gangsters to go for two guns and to secure them after the shooting.

The witness said he had known the victim for about six or seven months.

"He got deported from America and me and Frazzle take him downtown to buy a shoes [because] him never have any shoes," he recalled.

But he denied knowing the reason why the man was killed claiming Bryan had not given him any explanation.

"He gave me orders, not explanation," the witness said.

"He is not going to give me any explanation."

The witness told the court that he was the getaway driver in the murder and that he had used a rented car.

This is the third murder that the witness has detailed having been ordered by Bryan and carried out by alleged members of the gang.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

Among other things, they are charged with being a part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

- Tanesha Mundle

