Clansman Gang Trial | How 'Blackman' laughed after a murder hit

A former member of the Clansman-One Don Gang this morning recounted how reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan ordered the murder of a man in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

He told the court that Bryan went into a fit of laughter after being told that the hit was successful.

The witness, who was Bryan's personal driver, said the alleged leader, after ordering the hit, asked to be taken to the community of Lauriston in Spanish Town to observe the target of the hit.

He testified that Bryan sent two of his foot soldiers to carry out the attack.

The witness, who is testifying via video link in the Home Circuit Court, said he drove Bryan to a community near Lauriston from where they could see the victim, who was identified by the alias 'Outlaw'.

At the time Outlaw was peddling phone cards.

The witness said after he pointed out the man to Bryan they then drove across to Lauriston and passed Outlaw.

"When we were driving out of the community, we hear gunshots," the witness testified.

When asked by the prosecutor what was Bryan's reaction, he replied, "He started laughing."

The witness said while they were leaving the community one of the men called him and told him to tell Bryan that he killed Outlaw.

He said when he passed on the message Bryan continued to laugh.

The man was shot and killed in November 2017.

According to the witness, Bryan had instructed his bodyguard, who he identified as Tareek James, to do the killing.

The witness, who said that he was also the gang's banker, is the first witness to be called in the trial of the 33 alleged gang members now before the Home Circuit Court.

The witness yesterday told the court that he was arrested and charged in June 2019 for being a part of a gang and was in custody for six months.

He said he decided to come forward and testify as he did not want to waste the court's time.

He also said that no one had made him any offer or promises in exchange for his testimony.

Bryan and 32 others are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

Among other things, they are charged with being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder and facilitating arson.

