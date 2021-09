Digicel Foundation donates an additional 100 tablets to students with special needs. Jeneard Williamson, education and special needs officer, Digicel Foundation, presents Dr Christine Hendricks, executive director of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities, with tablets to assist students with disabilities at all educational levels. This is part of the Digicel Foundation’s continued efforts to help create a world where no one gets left behind by supporting those with special needs.