Daniellia White (left), podcaster and entertainment hub founder, accepts a case of the liquid meal supplement, Supligen, from Shamar Clarke, financial adviser, Sagicor Life Jamaica, at the company’s head office in New Kingston last Friday. Sagicor Foundation donated $150,000 worth of groceries to support White’s initiative aimed at providing 500 care packages to persons battling sickle cell disease in observance of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, which is celebrated in September.