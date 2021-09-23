Corporate Hands | tTech Limited gifts students with supplies

From left: Danielle Coward, tTech Limited human resource coordinator; Samantha Jones, tTech Limited sales & marketing associate; Gillian Murray, tTech Limited marketing manager. tTech Limited – Jamaica-based IT services provider partnered with the Youth Education Association (YEA) to host a back-to-school donation drive at the Yallahs High School in St Thomas last Saturday. The event, as the second of the YEA’s 2021 back-to-school drives, was established to provide some much-needed supplies to students from the Yallahs community.