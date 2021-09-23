Illegal gun seized in Kitson Town, man arrested
Published:Thursday | September 23, 2021 | 9:56 AM
The police in St Catherine have arrested a man following the seizure of an illegal gun in Kitson Town.
He's expected to be charged.
The police report that a team was on patrol in the area Tuesday morning when the man was seen acting in a suspicious manner.
He was held and searched.
The police say a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition was taken from him.
He was then taken into custody.
