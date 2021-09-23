News Briefs

J'can man gets 31 years for teen's murder in US

Jamaica-born reputed gang member David Hardy was handed a 31-year sentence in White Plains Federal Court on Tuesday for firing the bullet that killed 13-year old Shamoya McKenzie on New Year’s Eve 2016, a crime that shocked the city of Mount Vernon in New York.

Hardy, who apologised to McKenzie's family before he was sentenced, had faced life in prison while prosecutors had asked for 40 years behind bars.

After serving his 252 months in federal prison, Hardy will be on five years’ supervised release.

"Today, I sit before you a damaged young man," David Hardy said before he was sentenced in White Plains Federal Court. "I know I made mistakes. I take full responsibility for my actions. I can't place any blame on anybody else, go around it. I can't say sorry enough ... . If I could trade places, I would."

McKenzie was on her way home from basketball practice when a bullet meant for a rival gang member struck the teen while she was sitting in her mother's car on New Year's Eve in 2016.

Hardy, identified as the shooter, was the last of the four gang members charged in connection with the crime to be sentenced. Fifteen gang members were charged, but only four persons directly linked to the killing. Most of the accused accepted plea deals. Hardy and three others opted to go to trial.

Private schools staff to get CARE grants

Education Minister Fayval Williams says Cabinet has approved grants under the Government’s CARE Programme for the staff of independent schools.

Academic and administrative staff stand to receive $40,000, while $25,000 has been approved for ancillary staff.

Williams said this is in response to the difficulties being faced amid the coronavirus pandemic and the severe economic disruption it has caused.

“The Ministry of Education had requested the extension of benefits under the CARE Programme to the employees of independent schools as had been provided to the early childhood institutions. There are over 5,000 persons in 294 institutions registered with the Independent Schools’ Unit of the ministry” said Williams.

She said the grants are expected to total $250 million and are being financed from the budgeted provision for the CARE Programme under the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, $15 billion in direct financial payments has been made since the programme began, Williams said.

Stepfather of 3-y-0 charged with wounding

The police in St Catherine have charged the stepfather of a three-year-old boy with unlawful wounding and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Truck driver Anthony Bailey, 29, who is from Berry Hill district in Riversdale in the parish, was charged on Monday and is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, September 24.

The police report that about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, Bailey allegedly threw the three-year-old boy to the ground, causing several injuries to his face.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Bailey was arrested and charged after he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney.