Three shot in Montego Bay, attacker being sought

The police in St James have increased their presence in downtown Montego Bay after a man shot three people on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims, a 28-year-old man from Rhyne Park, an 18-year-old female from Spot Valley, both in St James, and a 32-year-old deliveryman from a Kingston 11 address, are now nursing gunshot wounds.

The police are searching for the lone attacker.

It is reported that about 1:20 p.m. the 28-year-old man drove to a section of St James Street, in the vicinity of the Rubis Service Station, where he parked outside a supermarket and went to purchased cigarettes.

He was subsequently approached by a man who brandished a handgun and fired several shots at him.

The man ran and was chased by the gunman who fired a barrage of shots at him.

He was hit.

During the ordeal, the 18-year-old woman, who was waiting for a taxi, and the delivery man, who was dropping off goods in the area, were also shot.

Following the shooting, the gunman escaped on foot in the area.

The police subsequently responded to the incident and transported all three injured persons to hospital, where they were treated.

One female shopper, who witnessed the shooting, told The Gleaner that she is lucky to be alive as the man who was being chased ran in her direction as the shots were being fired at him.

"Fi tell you the truth, is the first mi ever experience such a thing," said the woman, who told The Gleaner that she and her cousin were walking towards a pawn shop at the popular City Centre when the incident happened.

"Yu know, as two woman, wi ah walk and ah look pon things fi buy, but as wi walk towards gully bus stop wi hear gunshot a fire and wi see people a run come towards wi. By the time mi fi tun round fi look fi me cousin, mi see har a run go down the road,” the woman said.

"Mi jump out ah di way and run towards one supermarket door. Then mi see the gunman run come down the road after the other man, but when him see that him couldn't catch him, him just run back up the road," the woman added.

- Hopeton Bucknor

