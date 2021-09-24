100-member medical mission to visit Jamaica

A 100-member medical mission from the United States is to visit Jamaica to help alleviate the strain on the country’s public-health system.

The mission, which is expected to be here for the period October-December, was organised following discussions with the Ministry of Health and Wellness. It will be undertaken under the auspices of the Jamaican Consulate in New York.

The outreach will be headed by Dr Trevor Dixon of Jah Jah Foundation and Dr Robert Clarke of Help Jamaica Medical Mission, in conjunction with Claudette Powell, head of the Northeast medical committee and other partners drawn from across the US.

Other collaborators include the Organization of International Development (OID), Jamaica Nurses group of New York, LIOR Davis Foundation, Jamaica Nationals Association, and MUAC.

The members are expected to operate on a 10-day rotation before that complement is replaced by a new cohort.

Dr Karren Dunkley, Jamaica Global Diaspora Council member for the Northeast USA Region, told The Gleaner that more than 50 people have already signed up to be part of the mission. The visitors will be mainly based in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, and Spanish Town, St Catherine.

It is expected that less-critical patients will receive healthcare services. Hospitals have struggled to cope with COVID-19 admissions, causing administrators to put a hold on treatment of elective, or non-emergency, cases.

“This will ease, somewhat, the strain on the healthcare manpower resources,” she said.

Dunkley stressed that all volunteers would be fully vaccinated.

Lester Hinds