434 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 12 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,821.

The deceased are:

Manchester

* A 64-year-old man

* A 58-year-old female

* A 62- year-old male

St Catherine

* A 62-year-old male

* An 86-year-old woman

* A 64-year-old female

Clarendon

* A 38-year-old woman

* A 46-year-old woman

* A 73-year-old man from

Kingston & St Andrew

* A 73-year-old male

* A 65-year-old female

* A 68-year-old woman

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 16 and 21.

And six more deaths are under investigation, moving that figure to 297.

Meanwhile, there were 434 new cases with ages ranging from five months to 97 years, pushing the total to 81,828 with 27,896 being active.

Of the new cases, 253 are women and 181 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 95

* St Catherine - 86

* St James - 51

* St Ann - 48

* St Elizabeth - 31

* Clarendon - 25

* Manchester - 19

* St Mary - 19

* St Thomas - 18

* Hanover - 15

* Trelawny - 15

* Westmoreland - 12

* Portland – 0

A total of 1,510 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 31.0%.

In the meantime, recoveries remain at 51,544.

Some 663 persons are in hospital with 135 being moderately ill, 117 severely ill and 42 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 37,499 are at home.

