Clansman Gang Trial | Witness tells court that hitmen were given $8,000 after killing deportee

A former gangster this morning testified that he paid a total of $8,000 to two alleged members of the Clansman-One Don Gang for them to buy "food and weed" after they killed a deportee in Jones Avenue in St Catherine in 2018.

The witness, who said he was the gang's banker and driver, testified in the Home Circuit Court that he was instructed by reputed gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan to give the men the money to share between them and that he paid the men out of the daily extortion money that he collected.

The witness further testified that this was after he had called Bryan and told him that the men had asked for ganja and food money.

The men made the request while being transported home after the January 2018 murder of a man identified only as 'Rasta', the court heard

The court heard yesterday that Bryan had ordered Rasta's death.

Meanwhile, the witness, who is testifying via videolink, also today told the court that he had bought two stolen cars for the gang for $100,000.

The witness said he had purchased a Nissan Tiida and a Nissan Ad Wagon from a man in Lauriston, St Catherine from extortion money on Bryan's order.

According to the witness, the two cars were used to commit crimes along with rented vehicles.

He made the revelation while detailing the murder of a man at a supermarket in Spanish Town, St Catherine, the fourth murder which he has now testified that Bryan had ordered the gang to commit.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

The offences with which they are charged include being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to commit murder and facilitating arson.

They are accused of being a part of the One Don Gang, which carried out a range of murders, conspiracies to commit murder, extortion, and arson throughout St Catherine between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019.

The One Don Gang was reportedly established following a split of Clansman amid an internal power struggle between reputed leader of the Clansman, Tesha Miller, and Bryan, who allegedly was the top lieutenant of Miller.

- Tanesha Mundle

