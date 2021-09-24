New classroom block for Black River High

A contract valued at $141.5 million has been awarded to Morris Hill Limited to construct a classroom block at Black River High School in St Elizabeth.

Minister of Education Fayval Williams indicated that Cabinet has approved the award for the project, which represents phase two of expansions at the institution.

Speaking at Wednesday's post-Cabinet digital media briefing, Williams also advised that Cabinet approved the award of a contract, valued at $107.17 million, to Cheetah Toys & More, LLC, to supply and distribute grade-six language arts and science workbooks, to be provided to students under the Primary Textbook Programme for the 2021/22 academic year.

Additionally, she said Bookzone Limited has been awarded a $110.5-million contract to supply and distribute mathematics workbooks for grades five and six students at primary schools this year, under the programme.

On another matter, Williams indicated that Cabinet approved the award of a contract, valued at $61.9 million, to Deryck A. Gibson Limited, to supply and deliver 100 millimetre (mm), 200mm, and 300mm pipes and fittings for the White Hall Water Supply in St Thomas.

- JIS News

