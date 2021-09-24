Police constable attacked, killed in Linstead

Police constable Paul Gordon was this morning attacked and killed by a man said to be mentally ill.

The incident happened on King Street in Linstead, St Catherine.

The attacker was subsequently shot dead by the police as he engaged cops seeking to assist Gordon.

It is reported that Gordon was walking along King Street when he was approached from behind and hit on the head with a stone.

