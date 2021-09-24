Police seize rifle in St Elizabeth

The Black River Police seized a Smith and Wesson M&P 15-22 rifle during an operation in Hodges district in Black River, St Elizabeth on Thursday.

It is reported that about 6:00 p.m., cops were on duty when an abandoned building was searched and the weapon found.

No arrest was made in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue.

