Third policeman killed in a week

District Constable Kemar Armstrong has become the third cop to be slain in a week.

Armstrong had just left his Allman Town home shortly before 6 p.m, to go to a nearby shop in the vicinity of Emily Lane when he was pounced upon by gunmen and shot several times.

The cop was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

No motive has been established for his killing.

Armstrong was attached to the band division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On Sunday, Sergeant Averel McCollin, who was attached to the Hunts Bay Police Station in St Andrew, succumbed to his injuries after being ambushed by gunmen in Gregory Park, Portmore.

On Friday morning police constable Paul Gordon was killed after being hit on the head with a rock by a mentally ill man in Linstead, St Catherine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com