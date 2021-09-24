Three Clifton Boys’ Home employees charged for abusing wards

Three employees at the Clifton Boys' Home in Darliston, Westmoreland have been charged for the abuse of wards at the facility.

The police say the eight wards were abused between March 2016 and March 2021.

The manager of the facility, 80-year-old Irene McDonald, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

Her son 58-year-old William McDonald, who is the facility's assistant manager, and her granddaughter 35-year-old Rasheda McDonald, a housekeeper at the facility, have both been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

According to the police, a probe found that the eight boys, who were between 10 and 17, were physically abused by the trio.

The police say on one occasion, William McDonald reportedly used an iron chair to beat the 17-year-old boy.

At another time, according to the police, he used a piece of board to beat a 15-year-old boy and dragged another down a set of stairs.

It is further reported that Irene McDonald beat four other children resulting in bruises and a wound to one of them.

On another occasion, according to the police, Rasheda McDonald physically assaulted two boys.

A report was subsequently made to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency and the police.

An investigation was launched and the three accused were arrested and subsequently charged.

