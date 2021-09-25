Revival in a pandemic?

The pandemic has caused a lot of hardship, worry and fear all over the world since 2019. With less than 100 days until 2022, are we going to continue holding on to despair and despondency or are we going to worship our way to a breakthrough?

Let’s continue looking at the example of Paul and Silas when they chose to worship in spite of their circumstance.

The Bible says, “About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was such a violent earthquake that the foundations of the prison were shaken. At once all the prison doors flew open, and everyone’s chains came loose. The jailer woke up, and when he saw the prison doors open, he drew his sword and was about to kill himself because he thought the prisoners had escaped. But Paul shouted, ‘Don’t harm yourself! We are all here!’” Acts 16:25-28.

The first question that came to my mind was, why did these prisoners stay?

It is clear something changed for the prisoners that night in the dungeon. As Paul and Silas worshipped, God’s glory began to fill the atmosphere and the hearts of the prisoners were convicted. So when the earthquake came, and they had the opportunity to leave, they stayed. The prisoners’ hearts were changed; they believed in God and this started a revival.

Revival often begins with people coming under deep personal conviction, confessing and repenting of their sins. This revival was so strong that even the jailer and his entire family got saved. Acts 16:29-30 (NIV) puts it this way, “The jailer called for lights, rushed in and fell trembling before Paul and Silas. He then brought them out and asked, ‘Sirs, what must I do to be saved’?”

All of this happened because of Paul and Silas’ worship!

History tells us that Paul and Silas had been in Phillipi for sometime before, preaching and sharing the Gospel of God without much success. They had gotten to a point where they needed a breakthrough from God and were on their way to their usual prayer spot to seek God when they were arrested, beaten and thrown in prison. To anyone looking on, it may seem that God had forgotten them, or may have been punishing them. But one fact we must remember is that, “God works all things together for the good of those that love Him and are called according to His purpose” Romans 8:28 (NKJV).

In man’s eyes, it may have seemed like being thrown in prison was an obstacle or punishment, but in God’s plan it was the vehicle he used for Paul and Silas’ promotion.

Unfortunately, we are sometimes our own worst enemy when trials come. We are quick to ask God to remove the issue or think that God doesn’t understand. After ending up in prison, a natural response would be to “cuss and gwaan bad”! But we have to trust God and choose to worship even when defeat and peril seem to be staring us in the face. Remember, much of what God will release to us is unlocked through a lifestyle of worship.

If we think about it, some of the pandemic restrictions right now may look like our own ‘prison’, but God can use them for our breakthrough and to accomplish His purpose in our lives. Our response to these ‘prisons’ must be to worship despite our circumstance, make worship our lifestyle and worship out loud because it is sometimes through worship that breakthrough comes.