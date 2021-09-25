Several Clarendon communities out of piped water

The National Water Commission is advising that several Clarendon communities are out of regular water supply because of an issue with the transmission main from the Kemps Hill Water Facility.

The NWC says repair work is estimated to be completed by 6:30 p.m. today.

Areas affected:

Kemps Hill

Race Course

Banks

Longwood

Coffals

Hayesfield

Monymusk

Lionel Town

Portland Cottage

Mitchell Town

The NWC says every effort is being made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.

