Several Clarendon communities out of piped water
Published:Saturday | September 25, 2021 | 4:39 PM
The National Water Commission is advising that several Clarendon communities are out of regular water supply because of an issue with the transmission main from the Kemps Hill Water Facility.
The NWC says repair work is estimated to be completed by 6:30 p.m. today.
Areas affected:
Kemps Hill
Race Course
Banks
Longwood
Coffals
Hayesfield
Monymusk
Lionel Town
Portland Cottage
Mitchell Town
The NWC says every effort is being made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.
