Three more COVID deaths, 521 new infections

Jamaica on Friday recorded another three COVID deaths and 521 new infections.

The positivity rate was 31.8 per cent.

DEATHS

A 46-year-old man from St Catherine who died on Sept. 22, 2021

A 65-year-old man from St Elizabeth who died on Sept. 19, 2021

A 70-year-old woman from St Elizabeth who died on Sept. 3, 2021

At the same time, hospitalisations have been further reduced as the third wave of the virus progresses.

Some 638 COVID positive patients are now hospitalised with 121 moderately ill, 90 severely ill and 31 critically ill.

NEW INFECTIONS

St Catherine -133

Kingston and St Andrew - 127

St Thomas - 66

St James - 48

St Mary -30

St Ann - 28

Clarendon -19

Westmoreland - 17

Portland -14

St Elizabeth - 14

Trelawny -12

Hanover - 8

Manchester - 5

