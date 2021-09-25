Two suspects charged with Clarendon quadruple murder

Detectives assigned to the Area Three Major Investigation Division have charged the two suspects who were arrested in connection with the Clarendon quadruple murder.

On Sunday, September 12, four members of a family were shot dead at their home in Havanah Heights.

The police say 38-year-old Oral Richards, otherwise called 'Creamy', and 24-year-old Andre Bennett, otherwise called 'Hamma' have now been charged with four counts of murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Both men are from Cherry Tree Lane in Four Paths, Clarendon.

A court date has not yet been set.

It is reported that about 12:10 a.m. armed men entered the house and shot the victims.

The deceased are:

· Sherona Whyte, 25

· Tashawna Whyte, 35

· Luke Newman, 19

· Michael Soloman, 27

