Gunmen kill deacon during Haitian church service, abduct wife

Armed bandits this morning attacked the First Baptist Church of Port-au-Prince, Haiti and killed a deacon.

They also abducted his wife.

The incident has jolted the historic church founded in 1836 and left people in shock.

Haiti has seen worrying levels of crime.

The country is also reeling from a major earthquake last month that left hundreds of people dead.

