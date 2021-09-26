JDF rejects viral video claiming it has shipment of military equipment

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has dismissed as false, a video circulating on social media claiming that it has a shipment of military equipment.

“The JDF has not made a purchase of the vehicles shown in the circulating video,” said an army spokesperson in a statement.

The army also said it is not aware of the origin of the post.

