Woman perishes in Rio Cobre motor car plunge

A 27-year-old Clarendon woman was this morning killed in a motor vehicle crash along the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine.

McCadia Hudson of Royal Palm Drive was a passenger in a Nissan AD Wagon which plunged into the Rio Cobre as the driver reportedly swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle.

It happened about 1 a.m.

The driver, Vincent Dunn, 33, managed to free himself from the submerging vehicle.

Local divers later found Hudson unresponsive in the car.

She was removed and taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

