252 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Seven more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,841.

The deceased are:

* A 73-year-old man from St Mary

* An 80-year-old female from St Mary

* A 69-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* An 84-year-old woman from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* A 58-year-old woman from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* A 27-year-old female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* A 42-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 18 and September 23.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 314.

Meanwhile, there were 252 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 91 years, pushing the total to 83,020 with 28,313being active.

Of the new cases, 142 are women and 110 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 65

* St Catherine - 56

* St James - 23

* Clarendon - 10

* St Ann - 22

* St Mary - 19

* St Thomas - 18

* St Elizabeth - 9

* Westmoreland - 9

* Trelawny - 9

* Hanover - 6

* Manchester - 5

* Portland - 1

A total of 1,349 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 20.6%.

In the meantime, there were 195 more recoveries, increasing the total to 52,292.

Some 619 persons are in hospital with 150 being moderately ill, 96 severely ill and 46 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 37,551 are at home.

