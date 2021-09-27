Bunting denies accusations in Vaz's visa controversy

Former National Security Minister Peter Bunting has released a statement categorically denying all accusations in the revocation of the United States visa of Cabinet Minister Daryl Vaz.

Former US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia has said Bunting had asked for Vaz to be investigated.

According to Bunting, visa revocation is solely the purview of the United States government.

"The revocation of Mr Vaz's visa continues to engage serious issues, as it relates to integrity in public life," said Bunting.

Vaz's visa was rescinded two years ago.

Last week, however, he received a one-year B1/B2 visitor's visa with a rare waiver.

"This matter cannot and should not be resolved in the realm of gossip and speculation," Bunting said.

Earlier today, Vaz was also issued with a diplomatic visa.

Read more from Bunting:

"During my tenure as Minister of National Security all of my meetings with representatives of the US Embassy in Jamaica or the State Department were official engagements, and concerned solely with issues of national security and the safety of the Jamaican public.

None of these meetings were used to pursue any other matters.

I have chosen not to engage publicly on this issue, as to do otherwise could risk the trust and confidentiality which is the bedrock of the relationship between representatives of governments.

I strongly encourage Prime Minister Holness and Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs to use their respective offices to engage directly with the US State Department on the issue of the visa revocation, so that there can be final resolution of the matters raised in the public domain."

- Peter Bunting

