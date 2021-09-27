Clansman Gang Trial | Woman used as cover to hide guns, witness testifies

The Home Circuit Court heard today that a woman was allegedly used by the Clansman-One Don Gang to transport three illegal guns in her handbag as gangsters sought to carry out a hit on a rival in St Catherine.

The target of the hit, the court was told, was one of reputed Clansman leader Tesha Miller's alleged top lieutenants.

He was identified by the alias 'Ice'.

The prosecution witness, during his evidence today, said that he and the One Don reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan decided to have the woman carry the guns after abandoning the idea of hiding the weapons under the seat of a car.

The self-confessed member of the gang, who said he was the gang's driver, among other roles, told the court via video link that he had taken the guns and had tried to put them under the back seat of a taxi that he had borrowed but that the weapons would not fit.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"Right there me and Blackman decide we weren't going to hide dem as it was giving trouble to put dem under the seat," the witness testified.

When asked by the prosecutor why he had gone through all that trouble, he replied, "We were going to Ewarton [in St Catherine] and if we get stop by the police, we never wah dem fi find those guns."

The guns, the court heard, were picked up from the woman in the handbag in Lauriston in Spanish Town, St Catherine when Blackman, female defendant Stephanie Christie, and another alleged gang member had travelled to meet up with three other alleged gangs members who were going to carry out the attack.

The witness testified that he saw the woman when he went to pick up a man and that, "Blackman tell me say she have some guns inna har bag."

According to the witness, they all left in two separate cars with him transporting the woman in the front seat of the borrowed taxi.

When they reached at a certain point along the journey the three alleged triggermen took hold of the guns and they continued to Ewarton in search of Ice.

The witness said that when they arrived at their destination, the three alleged gangsters who had the guns stopped at a party and at a bar looking for 'Ice' but they could not find him.

As a result, he said they all left and the guns were placed back inside the woman's handbag

Bryan, the witness testified, had ordered the hit on Ice, who was one of his rivals.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

The offences with which they are charged include being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to commit murder and facilitating arson.

They are being accused of being a part of the One Don Gang, which carried out a range of murders, conspiracies to commit murder, extortion and arson throughout St Catherine between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019

One Don Gang was reportedly established following a split of Clansman amid an internal power struggle between the reputed leader of the Clansman Tesha Miller and Bryan, who was allegedly Miller's top lieutenant.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.